Notorious Dacoit Killed In Police Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Notorious dacoit killed in police encounter

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :A notorious dacoit was killed during an exchange of fire with police near Mouza Jhedu in the jurisdiction of Luddan police station, here on Saturday early morning.

According to a police spokesman, a notorious dacoit Abdul Shakoor was in police custody due to his involvement in various heinous crimes.

The police were returning from a place after recovery from the arrested criminal when three unidentified armed outlaws started firing on the police personnel near Mouza Jhedu in a bid to free their partner from police custody.

During the exchange of fire, Abdul Shakoor was killed by the firing of his own accomplices.

Police teams had been formed to arrest escaped criminals.

Further investigation was in process, the spokesman added.

