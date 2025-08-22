Notorious Dacoit Killed In Police Encounter In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 10:10 AM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) A ring leader of notorious dacoits gang was shot dead during an exchange of fire with police in Paroa Circle last night.
The shootout erupted when police launched an operation following reports of dacoits’ presence in the area, said a police spokesman on Friday.
The armed suspects opened fire on a police mobile, prompting swift retaliation. As a result, one dacoit was killed in the encounter, while a Kalashnikov rifle, ammunition, and a motorcycle were seized.
The slain outlaw was identified as Bilal alias Billa son of Iqbal, a resident of Lunda Para.
According to police, he was the commander of the notorious Umri gang and was wanted to police in 22 criminal cases, including attacks on police, robbery, theft, and attempted murder.
District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada commended DSP Paroa, SHO Proa, and the entire team for their 'swift and successful action' against the outlaws.
APP/akt
