Notorious Dacoit Wanted In 11 Heinous Crimes Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Notorious dacoit wanted in 11 heinous crimes arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a notorious dacoit wanted to police in different heinous crimes like murder, attempt to murder, attack on police and others during a special operation launched by Sadar Jalalpur Pirwala police on Monday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, police launched a special crackdown against criminals.

A special team led by SDPO Jalalpur pirwala Muhammad Irshad conducted a raid at Durabpur and arrested Asad Abbas s/o Khizar Hayyat. The arrested criminal was an active member of a inter-province dacoit gang and wanted to police in 11 different cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, attack on police and other crimes.

The CPO Mehboob Rasheed Mian lauded the police team and urged officers concerned to continue crackdown against criminals in order to make a crime free society.

More Stories From Pakistan

