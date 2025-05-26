Notorious Dacoits Arrested In Rangers Operation
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation apprehended two notorious criminals from the riverine areas of Sindh, including villages Pyaro Saad Khanani, Chaman, and Kot Shahu. The operation targeted dacoits and other criminals hiding in the region.
According to a statement issued by the Rangers on Monday, the arrested suspects identified as the notorious dacoit Manzoor and Malang alias Malango Khanani were involved in multiple heinous crimes including armed robberies, thefts, and police encounters.
The operation also followed an attempted robbery on May 19th at Faizo Stop, which was foiled by Rangers personnel. During an exchange of fire between the robbers and security forces, a Rangers personnel, Harish Kumar, sustained injuries and later succumbed to them, embracing martyrdom.
During the initial interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in various incidents of dacoity, theft, and armed confrontations with law enforcement agencies.
The arrested individuals have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.
