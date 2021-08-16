Notorious dacoits gang busted

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The district police arrested five members of a notorious inter-district dacoits' gang and recovered cash, weapons,other valuables from their possession.

A police spokesman told APP on Monday that Phoolnagar city police team managed to net five dacoits, including its ringleader Muzaffar Abbas aka Muzaffari who had formed a strong gang, and were wanted in a number of dacoities and other crimes.

They confessed their involvement in several cases of burglary, theft, robbery, motorcycle lifting etc in Kasur, Faisalabad and Lahore districts.

During investigation, police recovered Rs 210,000 cash, five mobile phones, three motorcycles, modern weapons and other valuables from them.

Further investigation was underway.