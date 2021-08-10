Notorious Dacoits Nabbed In Sargodha
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 01:40 PM
Sargodha road police arrested four notorious dacoits and recovered weapons from their possession
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Sargodha road police arrested four notorious dacoits and recovered weapons from their possession.
A police spokesman said on Tuesday that the police on a tip-off conducted surprise raid in mohallah Ghaziabad and arrested four outlaws--Sheharyar, Sakhawat and two others who were wanted in a number of dacoity, robbery and theft cases.
The police recovered illegal weapons, mobile phones, cash and other items from their possession.The investigation was in progress.