Notorious Dacoits Nabbed In Sargodha

Tue 10th August 2021 | 01:40 PM

Notorious dacoits nabbed in Sargodha

Sargodha road police arrested four notorious dacoits and recovered weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Sargodha road police arrested four notorious dacoits and recovered weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that the police on a tip-off conducted surprise raid in mohallah Ghaziabad and arrested four outlaws--Sheharyar, Sakhawat and two others who were wanted in a number of dacoity, robbery and theft cases.

The police recovered illegal weapons, mobile phones, cash and other items from their possession.The investigation was in progress.

