Notorious Drug Dealer Arrested In Hafizabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 02:00 PM

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) A notorious drug dealer was arrested by the Vaniki Tarar police station under the leadership of DPO Faisal Gulzar in Hafizabad on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, Amir Muawiya, son of Muhammad Anwar, was apprehended besides recovering 12 packets containing a total of 12,000 grams of hashish.

 

The arrest took place in the Papli area of Tarar.

DPO Faisal Gulzar stated, "Police are committed to making Hafizabad district drug-free and are conducting operations against drug dealers at all police stations in the area." 

He praised the efforts of SHO Vaniki Tarar and DSP Sadar Circle for their dedication in combating drug-related activities and urged them to continue their efforts.

