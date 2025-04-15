Open Menu

Notorious Drug Dealer Arrested In Raid

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Notorious drug dealer arrested in raid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Anti-Street Crime Cell of Keamari District conducted a raid in Mianwali Colony, leading to the arrest of the notorious drug dealer Yousuf alias Danga, according to SSP Keamari on Monday.

During the operation, over two kilograms of cannabis were seized from the suspect, confirmed SSP Keamari Captain (R) Faizan Ali.

Accused Yousuf had long been on the police’s most-wanted list for his involvement in drug supply activities. He was also an absconder in two separate cases registered at Pak Colony Police Station.

The accused has a criminal history, having previously been arrested and jailed in connection with eight different cases. A case has now been registered against him at Pak Colony Police Station, and further investigations are in progress.

