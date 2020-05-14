UrduPoint.com
Notorious Drug Dealer Arrested With Injuries After Encounter

Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:53 PM

Notorious drug dealer arrested with injuries after encounter

The police of Takht e Nusrati here on Thursday arrested a notorious drug dealer in an injured condition from the mountains of Sarki Lawaghar after an encounter

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The police of Takht e Nusrati here on Thursday arrested a notorious drug dealer in an injured condition from the mountains of Sarki Lawaghar after an encounter.

Police said the encounter took place after a tip-off was received about presence of notorious drug dealer named Mudassir son of Muhammad Gul resident of Sarki in mountains.

The police party in the headship of DSP, Takht e Nusrati, Zahir Rehman and SHO, Asif Sharif reached the mountains where an encounter took place and the drug dealer was arrested in injured condition.

The police also recovered 10 kg hashish and a 30 bore pistol from the drug pusher. A case under Act 9D was registered and further investigation was initiated.

