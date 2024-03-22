Open Menu

Notorious Drug Dealer Held, Over One Maund Hashish Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Notorious drug dealer held, over one maund hashish recovered

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over one maund hashish from his possession.

According to details, SHO Danewal police Muzamil Khan and his team on a tip off raided and arrested notorious drug dealer named Zulfiqar and seized huge consignment of drugs from his possession.

He brought the drugs from outside area to sale it in Vehari district. DPO Vehari Muhammad Isa Khan hailed the police team and said that the raids would continue until complete elimination of drugs from the district.

APP/aaj-sak

Related Topics

Police Drugs Sale Vehari From

Recent Stories

Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings ..

Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers

1 hour ago
 Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborate for 3r ..

Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborate for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackatho ..

2 hours ago
 Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says ..

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja

3 hours ago
 IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

4 hours ago
 Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonigh ..

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

4 hours ago
 Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

4 hours ago
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

5 hours ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

7 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan