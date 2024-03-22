Notorious drug dealer held, over one maund hashish recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over one maund hashish from his possession.

According to details, SHO Danewal police Muzamil Khan and his team on a tip off raided and arrested notorious drug dealer named Zulfiqar and seized huge consignment of drugs from his possession.

He brought the drugs from outside area to sale it in Vehari district. DPO Vehari Muhammad Isa Khan hailed the police team and said that the raids would continue until complete elimination of drugs from the district.

APP/aaj-sak