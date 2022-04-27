Notorious drug dealer held with 5 KG Charas

The City Police Mian Channu claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw and recovered five kilogram of Charas from his possession, here on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The City Police Mian Channu claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw and recovered five kilogram of Charas from his possession, here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, SHO City Police Station Shaaban Khalid Goraiya, working on tip off, managed to arrest notorious drug peddler identified as Sajid.

The police also recovered five kilogram of Charas from his possession. Case was registered against the alleged outlaw.