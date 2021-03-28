UrduPoint.com
Notorious Drug Dealer Held With Liquor

Sun 28th March 2021

Shah Shams police have arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered liquor from his possession during a raid conducted here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Shah Shams police have arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered liquor from his possession during a raid conducted here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Shah Shams police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Irfan Ahmed conducted a raid at Basti Raitter.

The police arrested the wanted drug dealer Karim Bukhsh s/o Muhammad Bukhsh and recovered 408 litre from his possession.

Case has been registered against the drug pusher, police sources added.

