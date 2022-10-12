UrduPoint.com

Notorious Drug Dealer Held With Narcotic In Qilla Saifullah

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Notorious drug dealer held with narcotic in Qilla Saifullah

Superintendent of Police (SP) Qila Saifullah Manzoor Ahmed Buledi on Wednesday said that on the special instructions of Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and DIG Zhob Range Muhammad Saleem Lahri, a crackdown was started against drug dealers and criminal elements across the district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Qila Saifullah Manzoor Ahmed Buledi on Wednesday said that on the special instructions of Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and DIG Zhob Range Muhammad Saleem Lahri, a crackdown was started against drug dealers and criminal elements across the district.

He said that police arrested the notorious drug dealer Ramazan of the district and recovered a huge amount of drugs from his possession and completely demolished his hideouts during crackdown, adding the same drug dealer has been arrested by the police more than nine times in various drug cases,He expressed his determination that this operation would continue till the complete elimination of drug dealers from the district, adding the people of the area should fully cooperate with the police in order to eliminate curse of drug and criminal activities from the area.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Drugs Zhob Same Qila Saifullah Criminals From

Recent Stories

Poland to Host EU Mission to Train Ukrainian Soldi ..

Poland to Host EU Mission to Train Ukrainian Soldiers - Defense Minister

18 seconds ago
 Oct 12, 1999 darkest day in country's history: Jav ..

Oct 12, 1999 darkest day in country's history: Javed Latif

20 seconds ago
 SAPM Tarar praises God over PM Shehbaz, Hamza's ac ..

SAPM Tarar praises God over PM Shehbaz, Hamza's acquittal in fake money-launderi ..

22 seconds ago
 SICPA Pakistan joins RCKM for flood relief efforts ..

SICPA Pakistan joins RCKM for flood relief efforts in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Some 760,000 Russians Entered Kyrgyzstan in 2022 - ..

Some 760,000 Russians Entered Kyrgyzstan in 2022 - Minister

7 minutes ago
 CIS Foreign Ministers Holding Meeting in Astana Ah ..

CIS Foreign Ministers Holding Meeting in Astana Ahead of Summit

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.