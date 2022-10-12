Notorious drug dealer held with narcotic in Qilla Saifullah

Superintendent of Police (SP) Qila Saifullah Manzoor Ahmed Buledi on Wednesday said that on the special instructions of Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and DIG Zhob Range Muhammad Saleem Lahri, a crackdown was started against drug dealers and criminal elements across the district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Qila Saifullah Manzoor Ahmed Buledi on Wednesday said that on the special instructions of Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and DIG Zhob Range Muhammad Saleem Lahri, a crackdown was started against drug dealers and criminal elements across the district.

He said that police arrested the notorious drug dealer Ramazan of the district and recovered a huge amount of drugs from his possession and completely demolished his hideouts during crackdown, adding the same drug dealer has been arrested by the police more than nine times in various drug cases,He expressed his determination that this operation would continue till the complete elimination of drug dealers from the district, adding the people of the area should fully cooperate with the police in order to eliminate curse of drug and criminal activities from the area.