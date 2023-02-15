UrduPoint.com

Notorious Drug Dealer Held With One Kg Hashish

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023

Notorious drug dealer held with one kg hashish

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :A notorious drug dealer, wanted to police in 19 different cases, was arrested and weapons, ammunition and drugs were also recovered from his possession on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, the district police have tightened the noose around the drug peddlers and making efforts to eliminate this menace from society.

He said as per the zero-tolerance policy directed by the senior officers against the elements involved in drug trafficking, the police were utilizing all available resources to make the district a drug-free area.

As part of such efforts, a police team led by Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station SHO Asghar Wazir conducted a search and strike operation. During the operation, the police arrested a notorious drug dealer Nisar, a resident of Umar Adda and recovered a Kalashnikov, ammunition and one kg of hashish from his possession.

The accused was wanted to Shaheed Mureed Akbar and Gul Imam police stations in 19 different cases.

