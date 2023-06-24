Notorious drug dealer held with over 12 kg heroin

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Rohilanwali police have arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered over 12 kilogram Heroin and cash from his possession during a special operation launched on Saturday.

According to police sources, a police team of Rohilanwali police station led by Sub-Inspector Iqbal Khan was on routine patrolling when they stopped a dubious motorcyclist near Pull Pathan Wali at Mouza Ghazanfargarh.

During searching, the police recovered 12.600 kg Heroin and cash Rs 300,000 from his possession.

The police said that the dealer was going to supply Heroin at different points of the district and was one of the top dealers of the district. Case has been registered against him under anti-drugs control act, police sources added.