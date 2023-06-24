Open Menu

Notorious Drug Dealer Held With Over 12 Kg Heroin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Notorious drug dealer held with over 12 kg heroin

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Rohilanwali police have arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered over 12 kilogram Heroin and cash from his possession during a special operation launched on Saturday.

According to police sources, a police team of Rohilanwali police station led by Sub-Inspector Iqbal Khan was on routine patrolling when they stopped a dubious motorcyclist near Pull Pathan Wali at Mouza Ghazanfargarh.

During searching, the police recovered 12.600 kg Heroin and cash Rs 300,000 from his possession.

The police said that the dealer was going to supply Heroin at different points of the district and was one of the top dealers of the district. Case has been registered against him under anti-drugs control act, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From Top

Recent Stories

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forc ..

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces

24 minutes ago
 Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot a ..

Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot allotment charges

35 minutes ago
 Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin ..

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves dis ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for ..

DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for 1,000 employees

2 hours ago
 Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliv ..

Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliveira takes silver in Mogaduro

3 hours ago
 Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid ..

Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim’ at Heart of Sh ..

3 hours ago
Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricke ..

Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricket

4 hours ago
 SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in ..

SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in Abu Dhabi, showcasing cancer t ..

4 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in seditio ..

Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in sedition case

5 hours ago
 DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate inve ..

DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate investment trusts, inviting eligib ..

5 hours ago
 SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condi ..

SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condition

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss ..

PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss political matters

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan