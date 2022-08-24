Notorious drug dealer held with over one kg hashish

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Cantt Police, during its ongoing crackdown against drug dealers, arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered over one kg hashish from his possession.

Police team led by DSP City Sagheer Gilani, Cantt Police Station SHO Gulsher Khan and ASI Arslan Khan carried out a successful operation against drug dealers and arrested notorious drug dealer Abdul Rasheed alias Sheeda son of Allah Wasaya Awan resident of Fazal Rahim Colony, said a police spokesman on Wednesday.

The police team recovered a total of 1025 grams of hashish and sales money Rs 7760 from the accused.

A case has also been registered against him.