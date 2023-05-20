Notorious drug dealer killed, over one kg hashish recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :A notorious drug dealer was killed during an exchange of fire with the police in Huzaifa Town near Dinpur on Saturday.

The police also recovered arms and drugs recovered from his possession.

According to a police spokesman on Saturday, acting on a tip-off, the Cantt police led by DSP Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and SHO Gulsher Khan raided the house of notorious drug dealer Anwar Mehsud in the Dinpur area.

As the police approached his house, the drug dealer opened fire at the police party which was retaliated. An exchange of fire ensued during which the drug dealer was killed.

The police also recovered over 1.35 kilograms of hashish, 170 grams of ice drug, one pistol and two cartridges.

A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.