Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The city police Kabirwala arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered hashish from his possession during a special crackdown launched in the area on Monday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO), Rana Omer Farooq, the police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Zeeshan Elahi launched a special crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Rafique Niazi during raid at Mouza Manuwala.

The police recovered over 12 kg Hashish from his possession which was going to be delivered at various points of the city.

The police said that the arrested drug dealer was one of the top ten drug dealers of the city.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

