Notorious drug peddler arrested, hashish, heroin, Ice recovered in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The district central police on Saturday apprehended a notorious drug peddler and recovered 8 kg hashish, half kg heroin and half kg Ice from his possession.

The arrested Amir alias Subhan had been involved in encounters with police, attempt to murder cases and various heinous crimes, according to spokesman for Central police.

SHO New Karachi Industrial Area on a tip-off nabbed the accused and recovered the narcotics from his possession.

A case has been registered and further investigation is started.