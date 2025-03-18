Open Menu

Notorious Drug Peddler Arrested In Hassanabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Notorious drug peddler arrested in Hassanabad

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A notorious drug peddler was arrested in injured condition after a shootout with Police in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station, Police spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson claimed that the suspect was injured by his own accomplices during an exchange of fire.

Soon after the incident, senior police officers also rushed to the spot.

Police found the suspect in injured condition while his companion succeed to fled from the scene successfully. Later the injured suspect was shifted to a nearby hospital.

A case has been registered and search operation conducted to arrest the fleeing accused.

APP/nsi/378

Recent Stories

Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be ..

Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be part of system

1 hour ago
 Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai ..

Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newb ..

Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newborns, pregnant women

1 hour ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial loss ..

Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial losses for ICC Champions 2025

2 hours ago
 Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasi ..

Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made ene ..

Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy

2 hours ago
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

5 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

5 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

6 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

6 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan