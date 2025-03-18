Notorious Drug Peddler Arrested In Hassanabad
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A notorious drug peddler was arrested in injured condition after a shootout with Police in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station, Police spokesman said on Tuesday.
The spokesperson claimed that the suspect was injured by his own accomplices during an exchange of fire.
Soon after the incident, senior police officers also rushed to the spot.
Police found the suspect in injured condition while his companion succeed to fled from the scene successfully. Later the injured suspect was shifted to a nearby hospital.
A case has been registered and search operation conducted to arrest the fleeing accused.
