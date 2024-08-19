Open Menu

Notorious Drug Peddler Held, 10kg Drugs Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2024 | 08:40 AM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) City police Kahror Pacca claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over 10 kilograms of hashish from his possession.

According to a police spokesperson, a police team led by SHO Amir Gujjar on a tip-off raided and arrested a notorious drug peddler named Akbar alias Abi and recovered 10 kg of hashing which was used to hide in fertilizer bags.

DSP Muhammad Rizwan said that the accused had also been challenged in drug and murder cases first. The accused had also spent 14 years imprisonment.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz appreciated the police team for a successful raid.

He said that the crackdown against drug peddlers would continue to get rid of society from the menace of drugs.

