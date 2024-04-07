Notorious Drug Peddler Held, 2.5kg Hashish Recovered
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered two and half kilogrammes of hashish from his possession.
According to spokesperson for police, Qutub Pur police SHO Faizan Ali Raza along with his team raided and arrested a notorious drug peddler named Abdul Jabbar s/o Muhammad Hussain and seized drugs from his possession.
Police registered the case against him and launched legal action.
