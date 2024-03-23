Notorious drug peddler held, 3kg hashish recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The Budhla Sanat police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered over three kilograms of hashish from a drug peddler named Habib alias Habibi Gujjar.

The police team, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Rahman Hanif, conducted a successful raid which resulted in the recovery of over three kilograms of hashish from the accused's possession.

The arrested accused was involved in various drug cases.

Police registered the case against him and launched legal action.

APP/sak