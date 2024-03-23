Open Menu

Notorious Drug Peddler Held, 3kg Hashish Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Notorious drug peddler held, 3kg hashish recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The Budhla Sanat police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered over three kilograms of hashish from a drug peddler named Habib alias Habibi Gujjar.

The police team, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Rahman Hanif, conducted a successful raid which resulted in the recovery of over three kilograms of hashish from the accused's possession.

The arrested accused was involved in various drug cases.

Police registered the case against him and launched legal action.

APP/sak

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

1 hour ago
 Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

2 hours ago
 No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

5 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

16 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

16 hours ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

16 hours ago
 Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

16 hours ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan