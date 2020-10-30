Notorious drug peddler held, drugs recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Jatoi police Friday arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over two kilograms drugs from his possession.

According to police spokesperson, Jatoi police team led by team Incharge Sub inspector Zia - ur-Rehman conducted raid and arrested drug peddler namely Abdul Razzaq alias Razaqi and recovered two kg and 230 gram drugs from him.

Case was registered against the accused.