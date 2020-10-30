UrduPoint.com
Notorious Drug Peddler Held, Drugs Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 01:40 PM

Notorious drug peddler held, drugs recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Jatoi police Friday arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over two kilograms drugs from his possession.

According to police spokesperson, Jatoi police team led by team Incharge Sub inspector Zia - ur-Rehman conducted raid and arrested drug peddler namely Abdul Razzaq alias Razaqi and recovered two kg and 230 gram drugs from him.

Case was registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

