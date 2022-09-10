UrduPoint.com

Notorious Drug Peddler Held, Drugs Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Notorious drug peddler held, drugs recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over two kilogrammes of hashish from his possession.

Talamba police on a tip off raided against drug dealers and arrested a drug dealer namely Arshad alias Achi Dogar from Talmba city.

A case has been registered against the drug dealer and further interrogation is underway DPO Jalil Imran Ghalezai appreciated the efforts of SHO Shoban Khalid Goraya and his team.

He said that anti-social and criminal elements will be brought to justice at any cost.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

1 hour ago
 United States Military Begins Airlift of Critical ..

United States Military Begins Airlift of Critical Flood Relief Items to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitat ..

President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitation Efforts of vivo Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

2 hours ago
 Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captain ..

Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captaincy

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more ..

Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more express trains to Rohri

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.