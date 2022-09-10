Notorious drug peddler held, drugs recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over two kilogrammes of hashish from his possession.

Talamba police on a tip off raided against drug dealers and arrested a drug dealer namely Arshad alias Achi Dogar from Talmba city.

A case has been registered against the drug dealer and further interrogation is underway DPO Jalil Imran Ghalezai appreciated the efforts of SHO Shoban Khalid Goraya and his team.

He said that anti-social and criminal elements will be brought to justice at any cost.