Notorious drug peddler held, drugs recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The Qutubpur police have raided and arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over ten kilograms of hashish from his possession here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the police, SHO Qutubpur police station Faizan Ali Raza along with his team raided and arrested a drug peddler named Yahya Odd s/o Noor Muhammad resident of new Lutufabad and recovered over ten kilograms of hashish from his possession.

The arrested suspect was involved in various drug cases.

The case has been registered against the accused and legal action has also been launched.

