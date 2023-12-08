Notorious drug peddler held, drugs recovered

Basti Malook Police raided and arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over one and half kilograms of hashish from his possession here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Basti Malook Police raided and arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over one and half kilograms of hashish from his possession here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for police, SHO Basti Malook police station Aon Abbas along with his team raided and arrested a drug peddler named Muhammad Hussein alias Mammo Qasai.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused and legal action launched.