Notorious Drug Peddler Held, Drugs Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2023 | 07:23 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Basti Malook Police raided and arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over one and half kilograms of hashish from his possession here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for police, SHO Basti Malook police station Aon Abbas along with his team raided and arrested a drug peddler named Muhammad Hussein alias Mammo Qasai.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused and legal action launched.

