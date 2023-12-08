Notorious Drug Peddler Held, Drugs Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2023 | 07:23 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Basti Malook Police raided and arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over one and half kilograms of hashish from his possession here on Friday.
According to a spokesperson for police, SHO Basti Malook police station Aon Abbas along with his team raided and arrested a drug peddler named Muhammad Hussein alias Mammo Qasai.
A case has been registered against the arrested accused and legal action launched.