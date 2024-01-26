Notorious drug peddler held, drugs recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over one kilogram of hashish and illegal weapons from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, a notorious drug peddler, namely Babar Alamgir Qureshi, was an ice addict involved in drug dealing and lawlessness who always remained armed to avoid arrest.

Earlier, he had failed his arrest attempt by suddenly drawing his weapon.

He used to escape from the roof of the house through other adjacent roofs while raiding a five-story building.

Police, on report of his presence at home along with drugs, cordoned off the house through a strategy, made a quick entry by breaking the windows of the fifth and second floors of the house, and attempted to escape on the stairs of the second and third floors without giving him a chance to use the weapon, overpowering him.

Police also recovered a pistol with 30 bores, 12 bullets, and 1440 grams of hashish from his possession.