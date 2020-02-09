Notorious drug peddler held, drugs recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Police arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of drugs from his possession.

A notorious drug peddler namely Punnu resident of Waan Pitafi riding on car was coming to city Muzaffargarh to supply the drugs.

During checking at police picket, police recovered 1260 gramm hashish.

City police registered the case against the accused.