Notorious Drug Peddler Held, Narcotics Recovered

Published August 19, 2022

Police claimed to have arrested notorious drug peddler and recovered 45 kilogram of hashish on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested notorious drug peddler and recovered 45 kilogram of hashish on Friday.

SHO Qureshi police station along with his team raided and arrested drug peddler namely Rahat Chandia and recovered huge quantity of drugs from his possession.

DSP Sadar circle Rizwan Khan said that police, on the directives of DPO Ahmad Nawaz Shah, was conducting raids to control drugs. He said that the drug was being supplied to various areas.

The DSP urged the citizens to play their role and cooperate with police to curb such elements.

Meanwhile, the DPO has announced commendatory certificates and cash reward for the police team.

