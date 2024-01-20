Notorious drug peddler held, over 3kg hashish recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over three kilograms of hashish from his possession.

According to details, Sadar police team on a tip off, raided and arrested a drug peddler Ramzan alias Ramzi s/o Muhammad Nawaz from Peeroval.

Case has been registered against the accused and legal action was launched.