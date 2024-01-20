Notorious Drug Peddler Held, Over 3kg Hashish Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2024 | 12:40 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered over three kilograms of hashish from his possession.
According to details, Sadar police team on a tip off, raided and arrested a drug peddler Ramzan alias Ramzi s/o Muhammad Nawaz from Peeroval.
Case has been registered against the accused and legal action was launched.
Recent Stories
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
China's over 800m 5G users driving economic output9 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked9 minutes ago
-
Two brick kilns sealed9 minutes ago
-
China boasts over 3.37m 5G base stations by end of 202319 minutes ago
-
Modi regime warns IIOJK people over their association with Hurriyat organizations39 minutes ago
-
Posters urge IIOJK people to pay tributes to martyrs, observe Jan 26 as Black Day59 minutes ago
-
Elections postponed in NA-83, NA 85 due to independent candidate's death12 hours ago
-
BISE Hyderabad announces results of oriental languages examinations12 hours ago
-
Commissioner, senior ECP officers hold meeting to review election arrangements13 hours ago
-
NDMA rings alarm bells over degraded air quality due to hazardous ratio of pollutants13 hours ago
-
ECP monitoring teams impose over Rs 120,000 fines for election code violations13 hours ago
-
Maryam urges youth to vote for PML N in elections14 hours ago