Notorious Drug Peddler Held With 12kg Hashish In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 05:09 PM

Dehli Gate police arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered 12 kilogram hashish from his possession here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) : Dehli Gate police arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered 12 kilogram hashish from his possession here on Friday.

According to police sources, in line with special directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Imran Mahmood, Dehli Gate police under the supervision of SHO Muhammad Akram launched a crackdown against drug peddlers.

The police team arrested a notorious drug peddler, Muhammad Ali, and recovered 12kg hashish, Rs 5,000 and a motorcycle.

A case has been registered against the accused.

