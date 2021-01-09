UrduPoint.com
Notorious Drug Peddler Held With 3 Kg Hashish In Multan

2 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 04:08 PM

Notorious drug peddler held with 3 kg Hashish in multan

Chehlyak police claimed on Saturday to have apprehended a notorious drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Chehlyak police claimed on Saturday to have apprehended a notorious drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, Chehlyak police have launched a crack down against drug peddlers under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Kamran Amir Khan.

The police have arrested a notorious drug peddler Waseem Abbas s/o Allah Dita Rajwana and recovered 3.300 kg Hashish from his possession.

The arrested drug peddler was wanted to police in various cases of drug peddling and was one of the top drug peddlers of the city.

Case has been registered against him with Chehlyak police stations. Crackdown would continue against drug peddlers, police sources added.

