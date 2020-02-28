Notorious drug peddler held with 400 bottles of imported wine in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gulgasht police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered 400 bottles of imported wine from his possession here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Gulgasht police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered 400 bottles of imported wine from his possession here on Friday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, the Gulgasht police under the supervision of SHO Ali Hassan Gilani, launched a crack down against drug peddlers.

The police team arrested a notorious drug peddler namely Ahmed Raza s/o Ghulam Akbar and recovered 400 bottles of imported wine from his possession.

The criminal was going to deliver the liquor at various points of the city. Case has been registered against him and investigations have been started, police sources added.