UrduPoint.com

Notorious Drug Peddler Held With 5kg Hashish

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Notorious drug peddler held with 5kg Hashish

Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered five kilogram Hashish from his possession during an operation conducted here Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered five kilogram Hashish from his possession during an operation conducted here Monday.

According to police sources, on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas, the Kabirwala city police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Shaban Khalid Goraya, launched an operation against drug peddlers and arrested notorious drug trafficker named Qamar Abbas s/o Allah Dita and recovered 5kg Hasish from his possession.

Case has been registered against the criminal and further investigation is underway, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Kabirwala Criminals From

Recent Stories

21 Shopkeepers held over profiteering

21 Shopkeepers held over profiteering

23 seconds ago
 ICCI demands Furniture City in Islamabad to promot ..

ICCI demands Furniture City in Islamabad to promote exports

25 seconds ago
 World Consumer Rights Day observed in Abbottabad

World Consumer Rights Day observed in Abbottabad

26 seconds ago
 India v Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard

India v Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard

28 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing in PECA Ord ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing in PECA Ord cases till March 21

30 seconds ago
 Historic meeting to end politics of manoeuvrers fo ..

Historic meeting to end politics of manoeuvrers forever: Hammad Azhar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>