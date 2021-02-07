UrduPoint.com
Notorious Drug Peddler Held With Hashish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

According to police sources, in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, the Makhdoom Rasheed police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Kaleem.

The police team arrested a notorious drug peddler Muhammad Siddique and recovered over one kilogram Hashish from his possession.

The arrested criminals was wanted to police in various cases of drug peddling.

Case has been registered against him, police sources added.

More Stories From Pakistan

