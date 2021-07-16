UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Notorious Drug Peddler Held With Hashish

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Notorious drug peddler held with Hashish

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered Hashish from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Friday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Alpa police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested a notorious drug peddler Jaffar Khan Kakar.

The police recovered over one-kilogram Hashish from his possession.

The police sources said that the arrested criminal was one of the top twenty drug dealers in the city.

The case has been registered against the criminal.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From Top

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to German President ..

16 minutes ago

PM gives ‘perfect reply’ to Indian journalist ..

19 minutes ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corn ..

29 minutes ago

PITB organizes a training workshop for contractors ..

31 minutes ago

Arts Council Institute of Arts & Crafts (ACIAC) ho ..

34 minutes ago

69,059 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.