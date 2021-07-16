Notorious drug peddler held with Hashish

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered Hashish from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Friday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Alpa police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested a notorious drug peddler Jaffar Khan Kakar.

The police recovered over one-kilogram Hashish from his possession.

The police sources said that the arrested criminal was one of the top twenty drug dealers in the city.

The case has been registered against the criminal.