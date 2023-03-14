UrduPoint.com

Notorious Drug Peddler Held With Hashish In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 09:28 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered Hashish from his possession during a special raid conducted in the premises of Qutabpur police station.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the Qutabpur police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Omer Farooq, launched a special operation against drug peddlers and arrested a notorious dealer Abbas and recovered Hashish from his possession.

In the meanwhile, another dealer managed to escape from the scene.

Case has been registered against the outlaw and further investigations were underway from him, police sources added.

