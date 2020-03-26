UrduPoint.com
Notorious Drug Peddler Held With Imported Wine

Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:30 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered local made and imported wine from his possession here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, Mumtazabad police launched a crack down against drug peddlers under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Javed Khan and arrested Irfan Bloch.

Police have recovered 540 litre local made and 190 bottles of imported wine from his possession.

The arrested drug peddler was most wanted criminal according to list of drug peddlers issued by IG Punjab office.

He was wanted to police in various cases of drug peddling and involved in delivering liquor at different places of the city, police sources added.

Case has been registered against him.

