Notorious drug peddler involved in assaulting police team held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police nabbed a notorious drug peddler along with his two accomplice who were involved in injuring a policeman after assaulting police team during checking in sector G-13/1, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

According to details, a team of CIA police headed by Inspector Abdul Ghafoor was conducting checking in sector G-13/1 on January 15, 2020 when it signaled to stop a car (AHZ-562).

The car driver did not stop and hit Sub-Inspector Inam Ullah which resulted in fracture in his leg.

The car occupants managed to escape under the cover of firing after abandoning the car on the scene.

The police team recovered 39 bottles of liquor, 6.225 kilogram hashish, 1.550 kilogram heroin, 35 gram ice, two 30 bore pistols, one rifle along with ammunition from the car and registered a case at Golra police station.

Following this incident, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned special task to SP Investigation Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer to arrest the absconders.

The SP Investigation constituted a special police team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan headed by Inspector Abdul Ghafoor along with ASI Safdar Hussain and others.

This police team worked hard and succeeded to arrest those involved in drug peddling and injuring the policeman.

One of the nabbed person was identified as Waseem alias padri who is a notorious drug pusher while his other two accomplices namely Rana Muazzam Ali s/o Shafqat Ali r/o Jhang and Ahmad Iftikhar s/o Muhammad Anwar r/o Jhang have been also held.

The police team also recovered 1560 gram hashish and 30 bore pistol with ammunition from them.

Two separate cases have also been registered at Aabpara police station and further investigation is underway from them.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) appreciated the performance of CIA Police team and announced cash rewards for the members of police team.

The DIG (Operations) said that Islamabad police were making all out efforts for safety and security of citizens.

He has also requested the citizens to inform police in case of any such suspicious activity in their areas.