Notorious drug pusher held with 10 kg Hashish

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Khangarh police have arrested a notorious drug pusher and recovered over 10 Hashish from his possession here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas, Khangarh police launched a crack down against drug peddlers.

The police arrested a notorious drug pusher Ejaz during raid at Pull Gunja. Police recovered 10.465 kg Hashish and cash Ra 33450 from his possession.

SHO Khangarh police station Chaudhry Javed Akhtar said that the arrested criminal was involved in different cases of drug peddling at provincial level. He said that crack down would continue without any discrimination.