Notorious drug pusher held with Hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Shah Shams police arrested a notorious drug pusher and recovered Hashish from his possession during a raid here Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Shah Shams police arrested a notorious drug pusher and recovered Hashish from his possession during a raid here Friday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the police continued operations against criminals and arrested accused Zafar Naich, listed among the top drug pushers of the city, in a raid at Pull Bhandi in Rangeel Pur area, police said.

One and half kilogram of Hashish was recovered from his possession.

Case has been registered and further investigations were underway, police sources said.