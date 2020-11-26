Notorious drugs peddler held with imported wine in Multan

Dehli Gate police arrested a notorious drugs peddler and recovered imported wine from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Dehli Gate police arrested a notorious drugs peddler and recovered imported wine from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan, the Dehli Gate police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Qurban Baloch.

The police have also recovered 47 bottles of imported wine from his possession.

Police said that the arrested drugs peddler was one of the main drugs dealers of the city and involved in different drugs relates cases.

A case has been registered against the criminals and further investigations were underway, police added.