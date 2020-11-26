UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Notorious Drugs Peddler Held With Imported Wine In Multan

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 02:38 PM

Notorious drugs peddler held with imported wine in Multan

Dehli Gate police arrested a notorious drugs peddler and recovered imported wine from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Dehli Gate police arrested a notorious drugs peddler and recovered imported wine from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan, the Dehli Gate police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Qurban Baloch.

The police have also recovered 47 bottles of imported wine from his possession.

Police said that the arrested drugs peddler was one of the main drugs dealers of the city and involved in different drugs relates cases.

A case has been registered against the criminals and further investigations were underway, police added.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

Russian, Chinese Cabinet Chiefs to Hold Virtual Me ..

14 seconds ago

Charsadda police arrest four PO's among 25 suspect ..

16 seconds ago

CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers, Collective Secu ..

17 seconds ago

Turkish court jails 27 for life over 2016 coup att ..

18 seconds ago

Putin Joins Online Launch Ceremony for Covid Vacci ..

5 minutes ago

German Gov't to Assess Effect of COVID-19 Restrict ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.