Notorious Fugitive Arrested After 5-years On The Run
Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) In a significant operation by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s National Central Bureau (NCB) in collaboration with Interpol, a dangerous fugitive has been apprehended in Saudi Arabia.
According to a spokesman of the agency, the arrest came after five years of evading authorities in Mandi Bahauddin, where the fugitive Qamar Abbas was wanted for murder.
The accused was arrested in Saudi Arabia and had since been transferred to Lahore Airport. He has been a prime suspect since 2019 when a case was registered against him at the Pharian Wali Police Station in Mandi Bahauddin.
The FIA NCB issued a red notice to facilitate his arrest, highlighting the collaborative efforts of Interpol Islamabad and Interpol Riyadh, which enabled the successful capture.
Following his arrest, the FIA Immigration department in Lahore handed him over to the Punjab Police.
