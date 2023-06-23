Notorious gang busted

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Kasur police arrested two members of dacoit gang and recovered valuables worth million of rupees from their possession.

Police said here on Friday that the accused had committed a robbery from a closed factory in the area of Saddar Phool Nagar police some months ago.Various spare parts and machinery worth Rs 50 million were stolen.

On the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Tariq Aziz Sindhu, a team was constituted under the supervision of SHO Yasir Ali to arrest the culprits.

The team worked on scientific lines and arrested two members of a inter-provincial gang.They were identified as Mazhar and Shahzad.Raids were being conducted to arrest the other four members of the gang.

During initial interrogation,the accused have confessed to committed dozens of robberies from various factories.

Further investigation was under way,said police.