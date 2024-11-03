Notorious gang leader held from Katcha area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested ring leader of a notorious dacoits gang

from Katcha (riverine) area along the Indus river near Daira Din Panah, Kot Addu.

The arrested outlaw was identified as Abbas aka Abbasi Gurmani who is infamous

for instilling terror in the area. The gang leader was present at his hides in riverine

area along with his companions.

The dacoit was known for his violent activities, including armed robbery often firing

with a Kalashnikov. Although Abbas was arrested, several of his accomplices

managed to evade capture and fled the scene.

The arrested dacoit was involved in dozens of dacoity and other crimes.

Locals expressed their appreciation for the dedication of District Police Officer (DPO)

Muzaffargarh, DSP Kot Addu Circle, and Kot Addu police team for arresting such

a dangerous criminal.

APP/shn-sak