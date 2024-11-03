Open Menu

Notorious Gang Leader Held From Katcha Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Notorious gang leader held from Katcha area

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested ring leader of a notorious dacoits gang

from Katcha (riverine) area along the Indus river near Daira Din Panah, Kot Addu.

The arrested outlaw was identified as Abbas aka Abbasi Gurmani who is infamous

for instilling terror in the area. The gang leader was present at his hides in riverine

area along with his companions.

The dacoit was known for his violent activities, including armed robbery often firing

with a Kalashnikov. Although Abbas was arrested, several of his accomplices

managed to evade capture and fled the scene.

The arrested dacoit was involved in dozens of dacoity and other crimes.

Locals expressed their appreciation for the dedication of District Police Officer (DPO)

Muzaffargarh, DSP Kot Addu Circle, and Kot Addu police team for arresting such

a dangerous criminal.

APP/shn-sak

Related Topics

Firing Police Robbery Circle Kot Addu Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

6 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

15 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

15 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

15 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

15 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

15 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

15 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

15 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

15 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

15 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan