Notorious gangster involved in over 500 cases killed: IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Friday said a notorious gangster, involved in over 500 criminal cases, had been killed along with his accomplice during a joint operation by the Islamabad Police and the Intelligence Bureau.

The IGP told a press conference that the gangster Bilal Sabit was wanted by the police in several incidents of robbery, car-lifting, attacks on law enforcers and other crimes in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

He had links with terrorist groups and had received training in Afghanistan,and caused a loss of more than Rs 3 billion to the citizens, the IGP added.

Dr Akbar said the police were collecting data from Peshawar and Rawalpindi to dismantle the network of gang in coordination with other intelligence agencies.

The gangster's other accomplices would also be arrested soon.

He said the gang became more active after 2018 and kept escaping from the police due to use of modern technology. "We are chasing the gang members and its facilitators to recover the looted items," the IGP remarked.

The number of gang members, he said, might vary from 16 to 24, and six of them had been killed in several encounters.

"Crime cannot be controlled without the cooperation of masses and law enforcement agencies," he said and extended his gratitude to those who helped the police in tracing the gang.

To a question, he said the security of Islamabad was put on high alert and he himself was monitoring the situation closely to ensure law and order.