Notorious ice drug smuggler arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) A notorious ice drug smuggler was arrested by the Kohat police on Wednesday from the suburb area here.

Spokesman for Kohat police informed that SHO Billi Tang, Ameer Hamza along with his team conducted an intelligence-based raid at Kharmato Chowk on Indus Highway.

During the raid a notorious ice drug smuggler identified as Dilawar Khan, son of Dawar Khan, resident of Peshawar was arrested and 1.

022 kg of ice was recovered from his possession. The arrested drug smuggler was a member of an inter-district drug supplying gang.

The spokesman said the operation was a part of ongoing crackdown on drug dealers across the district under the directives of DPO Kohat Muhammad Umar Khan.

A case has been registered against the accused at Billi Tang police station and the smuggler was handed over to the investigation team for further investigation.

APP/vak