Open Menu

Notorious Ice Drug Smuggler Arrested

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Notorious ice drug smuggler arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) A notorious ice drug smuggler was arrested by the Kohat police on Wednesday from the suburb area here.

Spokesman for Kohat police informed that SHO Billi Tang, Ameer Hamza along with his team conducted an intelligence-based raid at Kharmato Chowk on Indus Highway.

During the raid a notorious ice drug smuggler identified as Dilawar Khan, son of Dawar Khan, resident of Peshawar was arrested and 1.

022 kg of ice was recovered from his possession. The arrested drug smuggler was a member of an inter-district drug supplying gang.

The spokesman said the operation was a part of ongoing crackdown on drug dealers across the district under the directives of DPO Kohat Muhammad Umar Khan.

A case has been registered against the accused at Billi Tang police station and the smuggler was handed over to the investigation team for further investigation.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Police Station Kohat From

Recent Stories

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

2 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

2 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

3 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

7 hours ago
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

23 hours ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

24 hours ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

24 hours ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan