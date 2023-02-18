Notorious inter-district dacoit killed during police encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :A notorious inter-district dacoit killed by his own accomplices during an exchange of firing with police at Village 53/WB here Saturday.

According to police sources, police arrested Shan alias Shani, resident of Village 168/9-L a few days ago who was the ring leader of a notorious inter-district dacoit gang involved in 22 cases of murder, attempt to murder and other heinous crimes.

The police was bringing him to a place for recovery of looted valuables when the accomplices of the arrested criminal attacked police party to get their leader released from the police custody.

The police also retaliated and the encounter lasted for more than an hour. Later, the police found the body of the arrested criminal who was killed with the firing of his own accomplices. However, the criminals managed to escape from the scene and raids were being conducted to arrest them, the police sources added.