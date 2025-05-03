Open Menu

Notorious Langra Gang Busted: Two Held, Stolen Valuables Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Notorious Langra Gang busted: two held, stolen valuables recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The team of Tarnol Police Station of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday apprehended two members of a notorious and previously convicted gang known as the “Langra Group” involved in multiple theft incidents.

A police spokesman told APP that the arrested individuals, identified as Alamgir and Ihsan were wanted in several theft cases registered at various police stations across Islamabad.

He said that the police recovered stolen gold ornaments, cash, mobile phones, and a motorcycle from the suspects' possession.

DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq, appreciated the performance of the police team and emphasized that all legal formalities would be fulfilled to ensure the culprits receive due punishment.

DIG said large-scale operations are underway against organized and active criminal gangs across the Federal capital./APP-

Recent Stories

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

15 minutes ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

29 minutes ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

7 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

17 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

17 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

17 hours ago
 IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

17 hours ago
 Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan