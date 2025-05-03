Notorious Langra Gang Busted: Two Held, Stolen Valuables Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The team of Tarnol Police Station of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday apprehended two members of a notorious and previously convicted gang known as the “Langra Group” involved in multiple theft incidents.
A police spokesman told APP that the arrested individuals, identified as Alamgir and Ihsan were wanted in several theft cases registered at various police stations across Islamabad.
He said that the police recovered stolen gold ornaments, cash, mobile phones, and a motorcycle from the suspects' possession.
DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq, appreciated the performance of the police team and emphasized that all legal formalities would be fulfilled to ensure the culprits receive due punishment.
DIG said large-scale operations are underway against organized and active criminal gangs across the Federal capital./APP-
